UK Sanctions Myanmar Aviation Fuel Firms Over Military Junta's Violence - Foreign Office

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 12:01 AM

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on two companies and two individuals which have provided Myanmar's air force with aviation fuel to bomb the country's population, the UK Foreign Office said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on two companies and two individuals which have provided Myanmar's air force with aviation fuel to bomb the country's population, the UK Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

"Two companies and two individuals, all associated with what is known as the Asia Sun group, and integral to the aviation fuel industry in Myanmar, have been sanctioned. The group supplies fuel to the Myanmar Air Force enabling its barbaric air raiding campaign in an attempt to maintain power, killing thousands and displacing hundreds of thousands of Myanmar's people in the process," the statement read.

Asia Sun Trading Company Limited and Cargo Link Company Limited, which are part of the Asia Sun group and were involved in supplying jet fuel to the Myanmar Air Force, as well as Asia Sun Trading Company director Zaw Min Tun and former director Win Kyaw Kyaw Aung, were sanctioned, according to the statement.

The UK measures were coordinated with similar sanctions against the Asian country by the United States, the European Union and Canada and coincided with the second anniversary of the coup, in which Myanmar's military toppled the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, the statement said.

Since the military coup, violence and brutality aimed at maintaining power and suppressing the opposition have engulfed the Asian country, the statement added.

"Our sanctions are meticulously targeted to deliver maximum impact, reducing the military's access to finance, fuel, arms and equipment ... The junta must be held to account for their brutal crackdown on opposition voices, terrorising air raids and brazen human rights violations," UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is quoted as saying.

Since the coup, the UK has sanctioned 18 individuals and 30 entities involved in organizing it and facilitating the subsequent violence, the statement said, adding that the UK will continue to take measures such as asset freezes and travel bans to limit the military's access to finance and arms, and to increase pressure on them to comply with democratic principles.

More Stories From World

