UrduPoint.com

UK Spends Record $50Bln To Help People Pay Energy Bills - Energy Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 02:00 AM

UK Spends Record $50Bln to Help People Pay Energy Bills - Energy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The United Kingdom spent almost 40 billion Pounds sterling ($50.2 billion), which is an all-time high for the country, to help households and businesses pay energy bills during the colder months amid economic crisis, the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said on Thursday. 

Due to the "unprecedented turmoil" in global energy markets, annual energy bills in the UK surged to almost 4,300 pounds sterling, the ministry said, adding that the government allocated 39.3 billion pounds from October 2022 to March 2023 in financial support, which covered almost one half of household bills and provided additional assistance to people.

That was the highest amount ever provided to subsidize household bills in the UK history, the ministry said.

 

Most of the allocated funds (about 21 billion pounds) was spent to freeze the household energy price cap at 2,500 pounds a year, the ministry said, adding that another 12 billion pounds were used to provide households with an energy price reduction of 400 pounds. Over 5 billion pounds were allocated to help businesses, and more than 930 million pounds went to other support measures, the ministry said. 

The UK, along with other European countries, has been facing inflation and a massive energy crisis as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation has further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Energy Crisis Price United Kingdom March October Market From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE Fund Transfer System processed transactions wo ..

UAE Fund Transfer System processed transactions worth AED 3.89 trillion in Q1 20 ..

1 hour ago
 Students across the UAE take part in MBRSCâ€™s spa ..

Students across the UAE take part in MBRSCâ€™s space science education programme

2 hours ago
 Swedish Defense Minister Believes Nordic States Se ..

Swedish Defense Minister Believes Nordic States Seeing More Alignment in Defense ..

2 hours ago
 Biden Says Believes Will Continue to Have Support ..

Biden Says Believes Will Continue to Have Support From Congress to Fund Aid for ..

2 hours ago
 PPP candidate wins AJK by-poll against PMLN

PPP candidate wins AJK by-poll against PMLN

2 hours ago
 US, UK Will Continue to Underline That Food Suppli ..

US, UK Will Continue to Underline That Food Supplies Not Target of Sanctions - D ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.