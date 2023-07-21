UK Tories Win Parliamentary By-Elections to Replace Boris Johnson - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The UK Conservative Party has managed to win a by-election to the House of Commons, the lower house of the UK parliament, to replace former Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he left the body, UK media reported on Friday.

On Thursday, the United Kingdom held elections in three Constituencies to replace conservative Members of Parliament who have stood down. The observers believed that the Tories would lose all three seats, which would make current Conservative leader Rishi Sunak the first prime minister in 55 years since Labour's Harold Wilson in 1968 to lose three seats in a by-election on the same day, the Sky news broadcaster reported.

However, the Conservative candidate still managed to win in Johnson's former constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in west London, while the gap with the Labour representative was just 495 votes, the report said.

The winner said that a key factor in the fight was voter anger over the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) charge, which is effectively a tax on the most polluting cars, whose extension to the constituency was being actively promoted by Sadiq Khan, the Labour mayor of the capital, the report read.

The Liberal Democrat candidate won the by-election in the county of Somerset in southwest England very convincingly, getting almost twice as many votes as his Conservative rival, Sky News reported.

Labour also won in the North Yorkshire seat of Selby and Ainsty, bringing the youngest deputy into the parliament, the broadcaster added.