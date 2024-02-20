Ukraine Fights Russian Surge On Revolution Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Ukraine said Tuesday it was fighting off dozens of attacks, after President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces were exploiting delays in Western military aid and called the situation "extremely difficult".
A heightened Russian offensive in eastern and southern Ukraine saw them capture the key town of Avdiivka last week in a boost ahead of the second anniversary of the February 2022 invasion.
The surge comes as Ukraine marks the 10th anniversary of the shooting of dozens of protesters in Kyiv during a revolution that toppled the country's Moscow-backed leadership.
The uprising also signalled the start of Russia's annexation of Crimea in the south of Ukraine and a pro-Russian separatist movement in the east.
"It has been 10 years since the attempts to destroy us and our independence," Zelensky said on Facebook on Tuesday.
"But we stood firm 10 years ago and continue to do so today," he said.
Presidency chief Andriy Yermak said Russia "sought to turn us into its colony, but did not achieve its goal. We will win."
The Ukrainian army general staff said there had been "81 combat clashes" over the past 24 hours, adding that Russian forces had carried out 87 air strikes.
Five civilians died in a strike on a village near the Russian border in Ukraine's Sumy region, the army said.
The Ukrainian military has said it is critically short of ammunition and shells, worsened by the holdup of a $60 billion US aid package.
"The situation is extremely difficult in several parts of the front line, where Russian troops have concentrated maximum reserves," Zelensky said Monday after visiting frontline troops in the Kharkiv region.
Russian troops "are taking advantage of the delays in helping Ukraine," Zelensky added, highlighting shortages of artillery, frontline air defence and longer-range weapons.
US President Joe Biden told Zelensky on Sunday that he was "confident" the Republican-dominated US Congress would approve the critically needed aid.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Tuesday he also believed Congress would come through after it returned from recess and that his country would "continue our fight" with international support.
"I believe the United States will support Ukraine also, like the European Union, like Japan, like all the G7 countries and the IMF and all international financial organisations," Shmygal told a press conference in Tokyo when asked about "Ukraine fatigue" in the international community.
"So we can't speak about fatigue, because it's an existential war -- you can't be fatigued when you're fighting for your future, for your life... for global security order," he said.
Biden has said another Ukrainian town could fall to Russia without the aid and Ukrainian commanders have predicted that Russia will move troops from Avdiivka to other parts of the front line.
Following the fall of Avdiivka, the US-based Institute for the Study of War said that "Russian actors" had conducted a cyber operation "aimed at generating panic in the Ukrainian information space and weakening Ukrainian morale".
Recent Stories
PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, Families
Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!
Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..
Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
More Stories From World
-
Israel pounds Gaza ahead of UN truce vote2 minutes ago
-
Senior Czechs refine Wikipedia as retirement hobby22 minutes ago
-
Pretoria says Israel 'apartheid' against Palestinians worse than in S.Africa32 minutes ago
-
Sweden says to give Ukraine $682 mn military aid1 hour ago
-
Boeing says Thai Airways to buy 45 Dreamliners1 hour ago
-
Inter Milan to take on Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League2 hours ago
-
Bosnian foreign minister praises Türkiye's role in Balkans2 hours ago
-
Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale opens under theme ‘After Rain’2 hours ago
-
Warsaw presents EU with sanctions procedure exit plan2 hours ago
-
Saudi, Korean Bar Associations discuss cooperation in Riyadh meeting2 hours ago
-
US-Russian woman arrested in Russia for treason2 hours ago
-
In SnowBlast KSA Cup: Riyadh's snow becomes destination for World and Olympic Skiing Champions2 hours ago