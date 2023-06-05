Ukraine Launches Large-Scale Offensive in Donetsk Region on June 4 - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The Ukrainian armed forces launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the South Donetsk direction, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

"On the morning of June 4, the enemy launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front in the South Donetsk direction by introducing into battle the 23rd and 31st mechanized brigades from the strategic reserves of the armed forces of Ukraine with the support of other military units and divisions," Konashenkov said.

He noted that in total Kiev involved six mechanized and two tank battalions in order to break through the defense lines of the Russian armed forces.

"The enemy did not achieve tasks," Konashenkov added.