Ukraine Receives 30,000 Pills of Hydroxychloroquine Drug to Combat COVID-19 From India

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba received a batch of the hydroxychloroquine drug from Indian Ambassador in Kiev Partha Satpathy as humanitarian aid to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the further distribution of the batch of 30,000 pills among Ukrainian medical institutions and control of their use will be carried out by the Ukrainian Ministry of Health.

"In addition, a batch of vaccines against typhus, meningitis, cholera and malaria intended for the Ukrainian peacekeeping contingent in the Democratic Republic of the Congo also arrived in Ukraine as part of the Indian humanitarian aid.

Thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian diplomats, the Indian government has also granted special permission for the commercial purchase of hydroxychloroquine for the needs of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health," the ministry said in a statement.

So far, Ukraine has confirmed more than 12,500 cases of the coronavirus, including 316 fatalities and 1,875 recoveries.