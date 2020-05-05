UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Receives 30,000 Pills Of Hydroxychloroquine Drug To Combat COVID-19 From India

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 09:12 PM

Ukraine Receives 30,000 Pills of Hydroxychloroquine Drug to Combat COVID-19 From India

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba received a batch of the hydroxychloroquine drug from Indian Ambassador in Kiev Partha Satpathy as humanitarian aid to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba received a batch of the hydroxychloroquine drug from Indian Ambassador in Kiev Partha Satpathy as humanitarian aid to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the further distribution of the batch of 30,000 pills among Ukrainian medical institutions and control of their use will be carried out by the Ukrainian Ministry of Health.

"In addition, a batch of vaccines against typhus, meningitis, cholera and malaria intended for the Ukrainian peacekeeping contingent in the Democratic Republic of the Congo also arrived in Ukraine as part of the Indian humanitarian aid.

Thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian diplomats, the Indian government has also granted special permission for the commercial purchase of hydroxychloroquine for the needs of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health," the ministry said in a statement.

So far, Ukraine has confirmed more than 12,500 cases of the coronavirus, including 316 fatalities and 1,875 recoveries.

Related Topics

India Ukraine Kiev Democratic Republic Of The Congo From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Council f ..

16 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves names of 33 winners of ..

46 minutes ago

Govt working on changes in tariff structure for up ..

49 minutes ago

Former fast bowler Muhammad Asif says many cricket ..

54 minutes ago

Mansha Pasha misses her little best girlfriend

1 hour ago

Dubai Police partners with Etisalat to enhance saf ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.