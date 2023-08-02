Ukraine Wants to Start Talks on Accession to EU Before End of 2023 - Zelenskyy

Kiev wants to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union before the end of 2023 as the country will be ready for it, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday

"This year, we must open talks regarding Ukraine's future membership in the EU. Ukraine will be ready for it. There is work both for the cabinet and the parliament. Laws need to be adopted that are a part of opening the negotiations regarding our membership," Zelenskyy said during an emergency meeting with heads of Ukrainian diplomatic missions in the Zakarpattia Region.

Zelenskyy signed an application for Ukraine's accession to the EU on February 28, 2022, four days after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine.

On June 23, EU heads of state approved candidate status for the country. To start accession talks, the country needs to fulfill a number of conditions, including wide-ranging reforms.

The conditions include strengthening the fight against corruption; reforming the constitutional court; continuing judicial reform; implementing an anti-oligarchic law; enhancing the effectiveness of the anti-money laundering law; bringing media law in line with the European one and changing the legislation on national minorities.