Ukraine's Former President Poroshenko About To Leave Poland To Face Trial In Kiev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Ukraine's Former President Poroshenko About to Leave Poland to Face Trial in Kiev

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has arrived at the Warsaw Chopin Airport and is waiting for his flight to Kiev, where he will face trial on treason charges, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Poroshenko is expected to fly out to the Ukrainian capital at 06:40 local time on Monday (05:40 GMT).

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the ex-president is currently in the passenger screening area.

Earlier this month, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kiev seized all property of Poroshenko who is accused of state treason. Lawyer Igor Golovan said last week that the court had allowed Poroshenko's detention and will be choosing a preventive measure on January 17.

