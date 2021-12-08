Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that a video call between US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin was "positive"

Kiev, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that a video call between US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin was "positive".

"I think it is positive that the president of the United States spoke with the president of Russia," Zelensky said, a day after Biden warned Putin of "strong" Western economic retaliation for any Russian attack on ex-Soviet Ukraine.