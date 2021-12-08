UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelensky Says Biden-Putin Talks 'positive'

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:48 PM

Ukraine's Zelensky says Biden-Putin talks 'positive'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that a video call between US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin was "positive"

Kiev, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that a video call between US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin was "positive".

"I think it is positive that the president of the United States spoke with the president of Russia," Zelensky said, a day after Biden warned Putin of "strong" Western economic retaliation for any Russian attack on ex-Soviet Ukraine.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

59 minutes ago
 Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

1 hour ago
 Lahore High Court Chief Justice wows to ensure bes ..

Lahore High Court Chief Justice wows to ensure best, speedy justice

2 minutes ago
 Bangladesh release Shakib from New Zealand-bound s ..

Bangladesh release Shakib from New Zealand-bound squad

2 minutes ago
 Collective actions requires to address humanitaria ..

Collective actions requires to address humanitarian, development challenges

2 minutes ago
 IMF sees slower growth in South Africa

IMF sees slower growth in South Africa

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.