Ukrainian Artillery Strike Kills Two In Russian Border Region
Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Two people were killed in a Ukrainian artillery strike on a Russian village in the Bryansk border region on Tuesday, the local governor said.
Kyiv's forces have intensified their cross-border attacks in recent months, with a spate of drone and aerial bombardments on places close to the two countries' shared border.
"Ukrainian terrorists have fired artillery shells at civilians in the village of Klimovo. The strike hit the very centre of the village," Governor Alexander Bogomaz said in a post on Telegram.
"Unfortunately there are dead: a woman and a child," added Bogomaz. Klimovo lies around 10 kilometres (six miles) from Russia's border with Ukraine.
The governor said another three people were wounded and a residential building had caught fire.
Recent Stories
Dr. Shehzad warns against deviation from WHO guidelines on anti-smoking
Malala urges PM Sharif to prioritize girls' education
PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays
Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's white-ball squads for West Ind ..
Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
More Stories From World
-
US sent seized Iran weapons, ammo to Ukraine7 minutes ago
-
China, Russia say to strengthen cooperation in Lavrov visit57 minutes ago
-
Kazakhstan and Russia battle huge floods57 minutes ago
-
Chinese funded housing project starts in Kabul1 hour ago
-
Play begins at Monte Carlo Masters after long rain delay1 hour ago
-
Top Europe court condemns Switzerland in landmark climate ruling1 hour ago
-
US sent seized Iran weapons, ammo to Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Israel bombs targets in Gaza as Palestine group studies truce proposal2 hours ago
-
6.6-magnitude quake hits eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert: USGS3 hours ago
-
Top Europe court condemns Switzerland in landmark climate ruling3 hours ago
-
Seven Syrians held over murder of Lebanon politician: judicial official3 hours ago
-
Turkey imposes trade restrictions on Israel over Gaza war3 hours ago