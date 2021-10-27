UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Forces Staged Drone Attack On Oil Tank Farm In Donetsk - DPR Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 02:20 PM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Ukrainian security forces staged a drone attack on an oil tank farm in Donetsk, no explosion took place due to ammo failure, Alexey Nikonorov, a representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Donbas security subgroup of the joint ceasefire control center, said on Wednesday.

"This morning, Ukrainian armed formations attempted to blow up an oil depot in the city of Donetsk using an UAV. The UAV with an attached explosive device fell on an oil depot cistern but did not detonate immediately," Nikonorov said.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's monitors were notified of the incident, the DPR official said.

"During the attempt to defuse the explosive device, an explosion occurred ... Victims and large-scale consequences were avoided," Nikonorov added.

