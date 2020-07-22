Ukrainian Police to Beef Up Security in 9 Regions After Lutsk Hostage-Taking Incident

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The National Police of Ukraine will heighten security measures in nine regions across the country in the wake of a terrorist attack in the northwestern city of Lutsk, where the man took bus passengers hostage, the agency's press service said on Tuesday.

The ZIK channel reported earlier in the evening that the man released the captives.

"To ensure the safety of citizens, the management of the National Police of Ukraine decided to strengthen measures to ensure public safety and public order on the territory of Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Transcarpathia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky and Chernivtsi regions," the police said on Facebook.

Police will also check the documents of all suspicious persons. It is noted that law enforcement officers will pay special attention to suspicious objects where explosive devices can be placed.