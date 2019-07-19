UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Presidential Office Proposes Simultaneously Releasing Sentsov, Vyshinsky

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 01:00 AM

Ukrainian Presidential Office Proposes Simultaneously Releasing Sentsov, Vyshinsky

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The Ukrainian presidential office proposes simultaneously releasing Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, convicted in Russia for preparing a terrorist attack, and RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spokeswoman Iuliia Mendel said Thursday.

"The presidential office learned with great interest about the Russian Federation's proposal to release Kirill Vyshinsky as the first step of goodwill on the part of Ukraine. We fully support the policy of goodwill steps and propose Russia to make a step forward by releasing Oleg Sentsov. And for mutual confidence in the common goodwill, we propose doing it simultaneously," Mendel wrote on Facebook.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Film And Movies Ukraine Russia Facebook

Recent Stories

Govt identifies elements, confiscates Banami asse ..

33 minutes ago

Construction Cost Index down by 0.8% in Q1:SCAD

2 hours ago

Trump Now Says US Mulling Sanctions on Turkey Over ..

1 hour ago

UAE to establish visa facilitation centre in Karac ..

2 hours ago

Four People Killed, 30 Injured in Bus Crash in Cen ..

1 hour ago

US Senate Advances Nominations for Defense Secreta ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.