Ukrainian Presidential Office Proposes Simultaneously Releasing Sentsov, Vyshinsky

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The Ukrainian presidential office proposes simultaneously releasing Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, convicted in Russia for preparing a terrorist attack, and RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spokeswoman Iuliia Mendel said Thursday.

"The presidential office learned with great interest about the Russian Federation's proposal to release Kirill Vyshinsky as the first step of goodwill on the part of Ukraine. We fully support the policy of goodwill steps and propose Russia to make a step forward by releasing Oleg Sentsov. And for mutual confidence in the common goodwill, we propose doing it simultaneously," Mendel wrote on Facebook.