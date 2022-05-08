UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Prime Minister, German Parliament Head Discuss Weapon Supplies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2022 | 09:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Sunday that he met with Bundestag President Barbel Bas in Kiev to discuss arms deliveries to Ukraine and the country's future in Europe, as well as sanctions against Russia.

"We have discussed the strategic avenues of cooperation: weapons, sanctions, finances and Ukraine's European prospects. I have thanked the Bundestag for the decision to provide Ukraine with heavy weaponry. I am grateful for the readiness to accelerate the abandonment of Russian oil and gas," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

In late April, the German parliament voted to send heavy weapons to Kiev after critics at home and abroad pushed Germany to do more to counter the Russian military operation.

