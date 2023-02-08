UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Security And Defense Council Secretary Supports Strikes On Facilities In Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Ukrainian Security and Defense Council Secretary Supports Strikes on Facilities in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said he supports strikes on facilities in Russia that are "causing destruction" to Ukraine despite Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak making a totally different statement before.

Podolyak said on Twitter on Tuesday that Ukraine "doesn't strike at RF's territory" and that weapons Kiev gets from the West are "used for defense."

"If there is a facility which is causing destruction to our country..., we have to destroy these facilities," Danilov told Reuters.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

