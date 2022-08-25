MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk, accused by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) of planting a bomb in the car of Russian journalist Darya Dugina, used a fake Kazakh passport to rent a garage in Moscow, a source familiar with the investigation told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Natalia Vovk rented a garage located not far away from the house where Dugina lived shortly before the murder. Vovk showed the owner of the garage a fake Kazakh passport (issued) in the name of Yulia Zaiko," the source said.

Dugina was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion on the Mozhaisk highway in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region. The FSB said on Monday that the Ukrainian intelligence were behind the murder of Dugina and the perpetrator was Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk. The FSB said Vovk arrived in Russia with her daughter on July 23. After a controlled explosion of the car, Vovk and her underage daughter left for Estonia through the Pskov region.