Ukrainian Troops Shelled Granary in Zaporizhzhia Region - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Ukrainian troops attacked a grain store and warehouses with fertilizers in the suburbs of the city of Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia region, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The suburbs of Tokmak, farms, a granary, warehouses with hay and fertilizers were shelled.

Several units of agricultural equipment burned down. One person was injured. The damage is estimated at tens of tons of grain, sunflower seeds, fertilizers, and hay," Rogov said.

According to him, as a result of the shelling, the warehouse building was completely destroyed.

The breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR), as well as Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, are holding referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27.