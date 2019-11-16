Ukreximbank Head Hrytsenko Detained, Not Kidnapped - Security Service

The head of Ukraine's Ukreximbank state import-export bank, Oleksandr Hrytsenko, who media previously reported was kidnapped in Kiev on Saturday, was actually detained, Ukrainian Security service spokeswoman Olena Hytlyanska said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) The head of Ukraine's Ukreximbank state import-export bank, Oleksandr Hrytsenko, who media previously reported was kidnapped in Kiev on Saturday, was actually detained, Ukrainian Security service spokeswoman Olena Hytlyanska said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ukrainian Pryamiy broadcaster reported, citing the banker's relatives, that unidentified individuals forced Hrytsenko into a black van as he was walking with his child.

"There was no abduction of one of the board members of Ukreximbank.

He was detained by members of the Ukrainian Security Service at the request of the Prosecutor General," Hytlyanska wrote on Facebook.

He is suspected of money laundering, misuse of funds and the creation of a criminal organization, she added.

Member of Ukreximbank's supervisory board Victoria Strakhova also refuted the kidnapping reports, advising people who called her to wait for the official statement from law enforcement agencies.