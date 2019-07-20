MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Saturday he had expressed to his Iranian counterpart, Javad Zarif, his disappointment over what he perceived was a broken promise to deescalate tensions in the Persian Gulf.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps captured a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday allegedly for flouting international rules after it rammed a fishing boat. Hunt threatened Tehran with a robust response.

"Just spoke 2 Iranian FM Zarif &expressed extreme disappointment that having assured me last Sat[urday] Iran wanted [to] deescalate situation they have behaved in the opposite way. This has [to] be about actions not words if we are to find a way through. British shipping must & will be protected," Hunt tweeted.