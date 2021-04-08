UrduPoint.com
UK's Raab Slams Myanmar Military As Ambassador Barred From Entering Embassy In London

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday denounced the Myanmar military for their alleged involvement in the blockage of the country's embassy in London.

"We condemn the bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime in London yesterday, and I pay tribute to Kyaw Zwar Minn [Myanmar ambassador in London] for his courage. The UK continues to call for an end to the coup and the appalling violence, and a swift restoration of democracy," Raab tweeted.

Raab's comment comes in response to what Kyaw Zwar Minn described in an interview to the Telegraph newspaper as the seizure of the Myanmar embassy in London by allies of the country's military junta. According to media reports, the ambassador attempted on Wednesday to get inside the building of the embassy but failed to do so.

Besides, some of his personnel remained in the embassy, unable to come out.

According to a source interviewed by CNN, at least seven people, including a child, were locked inside the building.

Last month, Kyaw Zwar Minn publicly called for the release of Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, ousted from power and arrested by the country's military on February 1 over alleged electoral fraud.

Following the takeover, the junta declared a one-year state of emergency in the country. However, mass protests followed in response to the coup, leading to violent clashes with the military and repression against peaceful demonstrators.

