UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Agency Calls For Stepping Up Forest And Landscape Restoration

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:17 PM

UN agency calls for stepping up forest and landscape restoration

Efforts to restore the world's degraded forests and landscapes must be scaled up to achieve the anti-poverty Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, the Food and Agriculture organization (FAO), a Rome-based UN agency, said in a new publication released Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Efforts to restore the world's degraded forests and landscapes must be scaled up to achieve the anti-poverty Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, the food and Agriculture organization (FAO), a Rome-based UN agency, said in a new publication released Wednesday.

Land and forest degradation are among the world's most pressing environmental issues, with 25 percent of the total land area degraded, and major actions needed to prevent, halt and reverse the degradation of ecosystems worldwide to safeguard the planet's future.

The world has made considerable progress in the past decade, according to the new edition of FAO's international forestry journal Unasylva, entitled Restoring the Earth - the next decade, since 63 countries, sub national governments and private organizations have already committed to restoring 173 million hectares, and regional responses are making significant advances in Africa and Latin America.

The goal is to meet the "Bonn Challenge" - the world's largest voluntary forest landscape restoration initiative, which was launched in 2011. It is a global target to bring 150 million hectares of degraded and deforested lands into restoration by 2020 and 350 million by 2030.

"Societies worldwide will need to be convinced of the global restoration imperative by rational economic argument, compassion for current and future generations, and an emotional connection to nature", according to the authors of one article in the journal.

The Unasylva issue looks at prospects for meeting the Bonn Challenge and mechanisms for measuring and accelerating progress, and examines work going on in China, Kenya, Brazil, Madagascar, Cambodia and Sao Tome and Principe.

It also discusses how restoration work can be scaled up, including various initiatives that are underway to increase funding and boost local stakeholders and technical assistance.

"These have enormous potential to be mainstreamed because of their cost-effectiveness, adaptability, applicability to many ecosystems and contexts, and ease of implementation", the opening editorial in Unasylva said.

Next year sees the start of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, ?a rallying call for the protection and revival of ecosystems all around the world, which runs from 2021 until the deadline for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2030.

"There is a great opportunity for the Bonn Challenge process and its contributing regional platforms to provide a model for aspiring actors to embrace or reinforce restoration efforts in other ecosystems, such as wetlands and coral reefs," senior officials at the ?International Union for Conservation of Nature wrote in one of the articles in Unasylva.

Under Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership, Pakistan has already began a massive reforestation project, planting millions saplings as part of the 10 billion Tree Tsunami plan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister World United Nations China Agriculture Bonn Progress Brazil Sao Tome And Principe Cambodia Kenya Madagascar 2020 All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

GCC chief condemns Houthi militia&#039;s continued ..

5 minutes ago

Profiteers fined in Lahore

2 minutes ago

Protest march foiled, several people arrested in S ..

2 minutes ago

Wasim Akram declares Turkey a role model for Pakis ..

14 minutes ago

World Cities Day to create awareness about role of ..

12 minutes ago

Distt Administration directed to ensure supply of ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.