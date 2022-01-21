UN Chief Calls for Resolving All Issues in Ukraine Exclusively Through Diplomacy

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday pledged to make every effort to promote de-escalation of tensions in Ukraine and resolution of all disputes through diplomacy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday pledged to make every effort to promote de-escalation of tensions in Ukraine and resolution of all disputes through diplomacy.

"I pledge to spare no effort to mobilize the international community - and step up our push for peace," Guterres told the UN General Assembly, speaking of his priorities for 2022.

"In Ukraine, to reduce tensions, and urge that all issues be addressed exclusively through diplomacy," he said.