UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls For Resolving All Issues In Ukraine Exclusively Through Diplomacy

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 10:13 PM

UN Chief Calls for Resolving All Issues in Ukraine Exclusively Through Diplomacy

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday pledged to make every effort to promote de-escalation of tensions in Ukraine and resolution of all disputes through diplomacy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday pledged to make every effort to promote de-escalation of tensions in Ukraine and resolution of all disputes through diplomacy.

"I pledge to spare no effort to mobilize the international community - and step up our push for peace," Guterres told the UN General Assembly, speaking of his priorities for 2022.

"In Ukraine, to reduce tensions, and urge that all issues be addressed exclusively through diplomacy," he said.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Ukraine All

Recent Stories

Kiev Says Received Invitation to Join Shaping of N ..

Kiev Says Received Invitation to Join Shaping of NATO's Strategic Concept 2030

3 minutes ago
 Netflix plunges as US stocks open lower again

Netflix plunges as US stocks open lower again

3 minutes ago
 EU Commission Expects Member States to Agree on CO ..

EU Commission Expects Member States to Agree on COVID Passes for Travel Soon - S ..

3 minutes ago
 Switzerland Ready to Host Another Russia-US Summit ..

Switzerland Ready to Host Another Russia-US Summit - President

3 minutes ago
 Iran Resumes Gas Supplies to Turkey Previously Sus ..

Iran Resumes Gas Supplies to Turkey Previously Suspended Over Leak - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Lindelof given time off by Man Utd after break-in ..

Lindelof given time off by Man Utd after break-in at home

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.