UN Chief Calls On Russia, Turkey To Stabilize Situation In Syria's Idlib 'Without Delay'

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:27 PM

UN Chief Calls on Russia, Turkey to Stabilize Situation in Syria's Idlib 'Without Delay'

Russia and Turkey should urgently stabilize the situation in Syria's Idlib province, where fighting has intensified, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a press stakeout on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russia and Turkey should urgently stabilize the situation in Syria's Idlib province, where fighting has intensified, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a press stakeout on Tuesday.

"I appeal, in particular, to the Astana guarantors, and to the Russian Federation, and Turkey, especially, as the signatories of the September 2018 memorandum of understanding on Idlib to stabilize the situation without delay," Guterres said.

Over the past several weeks, terrorists have increased the number of attacks in Syria's northwestern provinces, particularly in Idlib. Government forces have responded by increasing attacks on the terrorists in the province.

