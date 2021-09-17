UN Chief Says Essential to Avoid Humanitarian Catastrophe in Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Sputnik it was essential to prevent a catastrophic humanitarian situation from unfolding in Afghanistan following the country's takeover by the Taliban (banned in Russia).

"It's essential, at the present moment, to avoid a catastrophic humanitarian situation in the country," Guterres said.

On Monday, Guterres hosted an international pledging conference in Geneva, during which international donors mobilized some $1.2 billion to respond to the crisis in Afghanistan, exceeding UN's previous appeal for $606 million for this year.