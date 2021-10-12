UN Court Gives Somalia Most Of Sea Zone Claimed By Kenya
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The UN's top court awarded Somalia control of most of a potentially oil- and gas-rich chunk of the Indian Ocean after a bitter legal battle with neighbouring Kenya over their sea border.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled there was "no agreed maritime boundary" and drew a new border close to the one claimed by Somalia, although Kenya kept a part of the 100,000 square-kilometre (38,000-square-mile) area, chief judge Joan Donoghue said.