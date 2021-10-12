UrduPoint.com

UN Court Gives Somalia Most Of Sea Zone Claimed By Kenya

UN court gives Somalia most of sea zone claimed by Kenya

The UN's top court awarded Somalia control of most of a potentially oil- and gas-rich chunk of the Indian Ocean after a bitter legal battle with neighbouring Kenya over their sea border

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The UN's top court awarded Somalia control of most of a potentially oil- and gas-rich chunk of the Indian Ocean after a bitter legal battle with neighbouring Kenya over their sea border.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled there was "no agreed maritime boundary" and drew a new border close to the one claimed by Somalia, although Kenya kept a part of the 100,000 square-kilometre (38,000-square-mile) area, chief judge Joan Donoghue said.

