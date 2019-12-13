UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Experts Warn Greece On Migrant Detentions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 09:55 PM

UN experts warn Greece on migrant detentions

UN experts on Friday urged Greece to end the "widespread" detention of migrants amid government plans to build additional pre-deportation facilities to address a steady influx of new arrivals

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :UN experts on Friday urged Greece to end the "widespread" detention of migrants amid government plans to build additional pre-deportation facilities to address a steady influx of new arrivals.

"The use of detention remains widespread in the criminal justice and migration contexts and we urge Greece to end this policy," the organisation's Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said after a 10-day visit to police stations, prisons and other facilities.

"Detention in the context of migration must be an exceptional measure of last resort, based on an individual assessment of each migrant and for the shortest period," the group said at a news conference in Athens.

Greece in 2019 again became the main entry into Europe for migrants and refugees. The UN refugee agency recorded more than 55,000 arrivals by sea, and more than 14,000 via the land border with Turkey.

Greece's new conservative government has struggled to manage hundreds of new asylum-seeker arrivals on a daily basis from the coast of neighbouring Turkey.

Greece's migrant camps are mostly full beyond capacity, and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last month admitted that he had failed to persuade EU peers to accept even unaccompanied minors.

To address the problem, Mitsotakis' government last month tightened asylum provisions and announced plans to bolster border patrols and build larger, closed camp facilities to detain thousands of migrants facing deportation back to Turkey.

The UN experts said they were "seriously concerned" after finding some unaccompanied minors held in dark cells with adults from a few days to over two months.

"Detention of children in the context of migration is prohibited under international law and should be discontinued," the group said ahead of a report to be presented in September 2020.

Mitsotakis has said he had recently failed to persuade other EU states to accept around 3,000 out of about 5,000 unaccompanied migrant minors in Greece.

Part of his government plan on migration, he has said, is to provide accommodation where "they will live and be fed as dictated by their tender age".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police United Nations Europe Turkey Visit Athens Greece September Border Criminals 2019 2020 From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

China says 'phase one' trade deal reached with US

2 minutes ago

Wall Street treads water amid US-China trade confu ..

2 minutes ago

Senior, differently-abled persons be given due res ..

2 minutes ago

China Commerce Agency Declines to Confirm Size of ..

2 minutes ago

US Sanctions 3 Alleged Money Launderers for Lebano ..

6 minutes ago

PTI believes in equal rights for everyone: MD PBM

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.