UN Greatly Concerned By Situation In Armenia, Urges Parties To Restrain - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The United Nations is concerned by the recent developments in Armenia and calls on all parties to show restraint and engage in dialogue to de-escalate tensions, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The prime minister declared it an attempted coup and dismissed the Chief of General Staff, Onik Gasparyan, from his post.

"What we're seeing in Armenia is of great concern to us," Dujarric said. "It's very important that all parties remain calm. We urge restraint. We also encourage an inclusive dialogue to de-escalate tensions and address political differences, and that needs to be done with full respect for the Constitution and the democratic process."

