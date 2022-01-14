UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 10:40 PM

UN Has No Firsthand Knowledge of Cyberattack on Ukraine, Wants to See Probe

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The United Nations has no firsthand knowledge of the recent cyberattack on Ukraine, but wants the incident to be thoroughly investigated, spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said the websites of the ministry and some other government agencies were down due to malicious cyberactivities. The website of the education ministry displayed a message about an alleged leak of personal data of Ukrainians onto the internet.

"We have no firsthand information on this but, of course, we would be concerned about any effort to target the infrastructure of another country by any parties.

We want to make sure that such attacks are thoroughly investigated and are rectified so that they can be prevented from recurring," Haq told a briefing.

The Ukrainian State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection said that most of the websites had been restored and personal information had not been disseminated. The agency called the attack the most powerful in the past four years.

