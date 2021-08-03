UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afghanistan Yet - Security Council President

The United Nations has not yet formally raised the issue of bringing a peacekeeping force into Afghanistan and is currently focusing on protecting its personnel working at the Assistance Mission (UNAMA) on the ground, Indian Ambassador to the world body T. S. Tirumurti said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The United Nations has not yet formally raised the issue of bringing a peacekeeping force into Afghanistan and is currently focusing on protecting its personnel working at the Assistance Mission (UNAMA) on the ground, Indian Ambassador to the world body T. S. Tirumurti said in a press briefing on Monday.

"I don't think the question of peacekeeping has been formally raised," Tirumurti said when asked whether any member of the UN Security Council had brought up the idea of deploying peacekeepers amid the US withdrawal from the country.

Tirumurti, who is presiding with the UN Security Council in August, said the main concern of the Secretary General and his deputy is the safety and security of the UN mission.

United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said earlier the United Nations is taking all measures it can to protect its staff in Afghanistan following the attack last week on the UN compound in Herat.

Dujarric also said that as the situation evolves, the United Nations is ready to take further necessary precautions.

Afghanistan is witnessing a spike in violence amid the gradual withdrawal of international troops from the country in accordance with the US-Taliban peace agreement concluded in Doha in February, 2020.