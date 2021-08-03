UrduPoint.com

UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment In Afghanistan Yet - Security Council President

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 12:24 AM

UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afghanistan Yet - Security Council President

The United Nations has not yet formally raised the issue of bringing a peacekeeping force into Afghanistan and is currently focusing on protecting its personnel working at the Assistance Mission (UNAMA) on the ground, Indian Ambassador to the world body T. S. Tirumurti said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The United Nations has not yet formally raised the issue of bringing a peacekeeping force into Afghanistan and is currently focusing on protecting its personnel working at the Assistance Mission (UNAMA) on the ground, Indian Ambassador to the world body T. S. Tirumurti said in a press briefing on Monday.

"I don't think the question of peacekeeping has been formally raised," Tirumurti said when asked whether any member of the UN Security Council had brought up the idea of deploying peacekeepers amid the US withdrawal from the country.

Tirumurti, who is presiding with the UN Security Council in August, said the main concern of the Secretary General and his deputy is the safety and security of the UN mission.

United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said earlier the United Nations is taking all measures it can to protect its staff in Afghanistan following the attack last week on the UN compound in Herat.

Dujarric also said that as the situation evolves, the United Nations is ready to take further necessary precautions.

Afghanistan is witnessing a spike in violence amid the gradual withdrawal of international troops from the country in accordance with the US-Taliban peace agreement concluded in Doha in February, 2020.

Related Topics

India Attack Afghanistan World United Nations Herat Doha February August 2020 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

40 minutes ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

1 minute ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

1 hour ago
 94 more tested positive for coronavirus

94 more tested positive for coronavirus

11 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building cons ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building consensus on Paigham-e-Pakistan's ..

11 minutes ago
 Seventy Percent of Americans Received at Least 1 C ..

Seventy Percent of Americans Received at Least 1 Coronavirus Vaccine Dose - Whit ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.