UN Palestine Agency Facing $100Mln Deficit Under Program Budget - Mideast Coordinator

Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:58 PM

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is facing a $100 million deficit in the budget for its programs and cash flow crisis obstructing the smooth opening of the school year, UN Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Lynn Hastings said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is facing a $100 million deficit in the budget for its programs and cash flow crisis obstructing the smooth opening of the school year, UN Deputy Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Lynn Hastings said on Wednesday.

"I remain concerned about the financial situation of UNRWA," Hastings told the UN Security Council. "As of today, the projected shortfall under its Program Budget amounts to $100 million. The agency also faces an imminent cash flow crisis which risks impacting the smooth opening of the school year for half a million girls and boys in Gaza.

Hastings explained that the absence of a fully funded program budget compromises UNRWA's ability to conduct humanitarian and early recovery activities in Gaza in response to the fighting between Israel and Hamas in May.

Hastings called on all donors, including those in the Arab region, to advance the disbursement of funds as much as possible to avoid a disruption of UNRWA's services and aid.

In November 2020, UNRWA overcame a major financial crisis when the Agency could not pay salaries to its employees.

