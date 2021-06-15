UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Releases $135Mln To Fight Hunger Across Africa, Middle East - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:04 AM

UN Releases $135Mln to Fight Hunger Across Africa, Middle East - Spokesman

The United Nations on Monday released $135 million from its humanitarian fund to help 12 countries in Africa, the Middle East and the Americas battle hunger, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The United Nations on Monday released $135 million from its humanitarian fund to help 12 countries in Africa, the middle East and the Americas battle hunger, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing.

"Today, the Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, released $135 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund to boost humanitarian operations in 12 countries in Africa, the Americas and the Middle East," Haq said.

The decision to release the funding was prompted by the data that found last week more than 350,000 people in Ethiopia's war-ravaged Tigray region face famine-like conditions, Haq said.

The largest portions of the funding will be given to Syria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with $20 million going to each. Some $13 million will be spent to avert famine in Tigray.

Afghanistan, Nigeria, South Sudan will each receive $11 million, while some $8 million will aid Madagascar. Venezuela, Chad, Burkina Faso will each be given $7 million.

In addition, Cameroon and Mozambique will receive their shares of $5 million, and the remaining $10 million will be directed to support programs for people with disabilities.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Syria Ethiopia Burkina Faso Chad Sudan Democratic Republic Of The Congo Cameroon Mozambique Madagascar Nigeria Venezuela Middle East From Million

Recent Stories

AED44.1 billion in credit facilities received by t ..

46 seconds ago

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

46 minutes ago

Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre launches &#039;Piece o ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

4 minutes ago

Budget :Rs 500 mln for food sector development in ..

4 minutes ago

Seven in 10 Canadians Oppose Sharing Vaccines Unti ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.