UN Releases $135Mln to Fight Hunger Across Africa, Middle East - Spokesman

The United Nations on Monday released $135 million from its humanitarian fund to help 12 countries in Africa, the Middle East and the Americas battle hunger, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The United Nations on Monday released $135 million from its humanitarian fund to help 12 countries in Africa, the middle East and the Americas battle hunger, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing.

"Today, the Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, released $135 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund to boost humanitarian operations in 12 countries in Africa, the Americas and the Middle East," Haq said.

The decision to release the funding was prompted by the data that found last week more than 350,000 people in Ethiopia's war-ravaged Tigray region face famine-like conditions, Haq said.

The largest portions of the funding will be given to Syria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with $20 million going to each. Some $13 million will be spent to avert famine in Tigray.

Afghanistan, Nigeria, South Sudan will each receive $11 million, while some $8 million will aid Madagascar. Venezuela, Chad, Burkina Faso will each be given $7 million.

In addition, Cameroon and Mozambique will receive their shares of $5 million, and the remaining $10 million will be directed to support programs for people with disabilities.