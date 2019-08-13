UN Rights Chief Urges Hong Kong to Probe Use of Force Against Protesters - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on authorities in Hong Kong to exercise restraint and investigate incidents involving police firing tear gas at protesters, her spokesman Rupert Colville said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Office urges the Hong Kong SAR [Special Administrative Region] authorities to act with restraint, to ensure that the right of those who are expressing their views peacefully are respected and protected," Colville said. "Officials can be seen firing tear gas canisters into crowded, enclosed areas and directly at individual protesters on multiple occasions creating a considerable risk of death or serious injury. The Office would urge the Hong Kong SAR authorities to investigate these incidents immediately.

"

Bachelet also called on all participants in the rallies to express their views in a peaceful way and stressed the need for authorities and protesters to engage in an "open and inclusive" dialogue to achieve lasting political stability in the region, Colville said.

The 10th consecutive weekend of mass rallies in Hong Kong saw violent clashes between the protesters and police, with dozens of people reportedly injured on both sides.

Tensions in the city are on the rise amid weeks of mass demonstrations triggered by the proposed amendments to the extradition bill. Even though the government indefinitely suspended the controversial bill in mid-June, rallies continued in the financial hub.

Hong Kong's leader has warned that violent protests could push the city down the "path of no return."