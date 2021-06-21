UN rights experts urge Vatican to halt child sex abuse

A group of UN human rights experts said Monday they had urged the Vatican to take steps to stop child sex abuse in Catholic institutions and prevent it from happening again

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :A group of UN human rights experts said Monday they had urged the Vatican to take steps to stop child sex abuse in Catholic institutions and prevent it from happening again.

The experts, who do not speak for the United Nations but report their findings to it, called in a statement on "the Holy See to take all necessary measures to stop and prevent the recurrence of violence and sexual abuse against children in Catholic institutions, and to ensure those responsible are held to account and reparations are paid to victims".