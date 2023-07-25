The UN Security Council will convene a meeting on Wednesday at the request of Ukraine to address Russia's attacks on the city of Odessa, United Kingdom Ambassador to the United Nations Barbara Woodward said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The UN Security Council will convene a meeting on Wednesday at the request of Ukraine to address Russia's attacks on the city of Odessa, United Kingdom Ambassador to the United Nations Barbara Woodward said on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow, at the request of Ukraine, the Security Council will once again meet on Russia's escalatory attacks on Odessa and attempts to weaponize global food surprise supplies," Woodward said during a media stakeout.

The diplomat pointed out that the strikes against grain storage facilities in Odessa and across Ukraine are calculated part of Russia's strategy to weaponize the global food supply chains.

"Russia doesn't care one bit about people across Africa, Asia and Latin America are facing famine and drought," Woodward said.

The diplomat also said the United Kingdom has information indicating that Russia plans to further destroy grain facilities in Ukraine as well as civilian shipping vessels in the Black Sea.

Woodward called on Russia to return to implementing the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, and allow for global food supply chains to work normally.

Moscow did not extend participation in the grain Black Sea Initiative because its repeated complaints that the provisions of the agreement pertaining to Russia were not fulfilled were continually ignored. Russian officials have also said that most of the grain ended up in the European countries and the humanitarian maritime corridor was abused for transport of weapons that were then used against Russia.

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the strikes in the past several days against Ukrainian military and terrorist infrastructure are based on thoroughly verified and cross-checked information to deliberately avoid striking civilian facilities and cultural and historical heritage sites.

The Russian military also launched an overnight missile strike on facilities that manufactured and prepared drone boats near Odesa, where foreign mercenaries were also present, the Defense Ministry added.