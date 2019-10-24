UrduPoint.com
UN Sets Up High-Level Panel On Internal Displacement - Guterres

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 01:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement on Wednesday announced the creation of a High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement.

"I am pleased to announce today the establishment of a High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement to focus on finding solutions to internal displacement situations and alleviating the impact on millions of affected people," Guterres said.

According to the UN chief, the number of people uprooted as a result of violence and war by the end of 2018 has exceeded 41 million, and millions more become displaced each year due to natural disasters.

The newly established mechanism would work to raise awareness, support displaced persons, as well as develop specific recommendations for countries, the United Nations and relevant actors to improve the approach of tackling the issue of internal displacement with the focus on lasting solutions.

Guterres said he would announce the composition of the Panel shortly, and the body will begin its work in the beginning of 2020 and submit recommendations to him within a year of the first meeting.

