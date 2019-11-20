UrduPoint.com
UN Special Envoy For Middle East Peace Regrets US Change Of Policy On Israeli Settlements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 11:54 PM

UN Special Envoy for Middle East Peace Regrets US Change of Policy on Israeli Settlements

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov said during a Security Council meeting on Wednesday that he regrets the US decision to change its policy on Israeli settlements in the West Bank

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov said during a Security Council meeting on Wednesday that he regrets the US decision to change its policy on Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday that Washington no longer considered Jewish settlements established by Israel in the West Bank as inconsistent with international law.

"I take the opportunity to reiterate that we regret the announcement made on the 18th of November by the United States that it no longer views settlements as inconsistent with international law," Mladenov said. "The United Nations' position remains unchanged. Israeli settlement activities are a flagrant violation under international law, and a major obstacle to achievement of the two-state solution in a just, lasting and comprehensive peace.

"

Mladenov noted that negative trends also continue to manifest themselves on the ground, with some 2,600 housing units having been advanced by the Israeli authorities, including 182 units in an outpost in the Jordan Valley.

Additionally, Israel plans to advance 382 units in the Dolev settlement and 609 units in Beitar Illit in the West Bank, Mladeniv said.

UN Security Council Resolution 2334 - adopted unanimously in 2016 - states that Israeli activity of building settlements on Palestinian territories occupied since 1967 constitutes a violation of international law.

