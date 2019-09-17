- Home
UN Unable To Determine Responsible Party For Attacks On Saudi Oil Facilities - Spokesman
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 12:01 AM
The United Nations does not have the mandate or capacity to determine which party was responsible for the recent drone strikes on Saudi oil refineries, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday
"We have no mandate or any forensic capacity to establish who may have been responsible," Dujarric said.
On Saturday, Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq plant and Khurais oil field came under drone attacks that cut the country's crude output in half to around 5.7 million barrels per day.
The Houthi rebel movement in Yemen claimed responsibility for the drone attacks, but US officials said intelligence indicates Iranian involvement in the incidents. Iran firmly denied the accusation.