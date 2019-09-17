UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Unable To Determine Responsible Party For Attacks On Saudi Oil Facilities - Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 12:01 AM

UN Unable to Determine Responsible Party for Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities - Spokesman

The United Nations does not have the mandate or capacity to determine which party was responsible for the recent drone strikes on Saudi oil refineries, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The United Nations does not have the mandate or capacity to determine which party was responsible for the recent drone strikes on Saudi oil refineries, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We have no mandate or any forensic capacity to establish who may have been responsible," Dujarric said.

On Saturday, Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq plant and Khurais oil field came under drone attacks that cut the country's crude output in half to around 5.7 million barrels per day.

The Houthi rebel movement in Yemen claimed responsibility for the drone attacks, but US officials said intelligence indicates Iranian involvement in the incidents. Iran firmly denied the accusation.

Related Topics

Drone United Nations Iran Yemen Oil Saudi May Million

Recent Stories

DG Rescue gives Rs 3.4 mln cheques to families of ..

1 minute ago

Scotland record third highest T20 stand in win ove ..

1 minute ago

Russia, Turkey Have Talks on Development of New We ..

1 minute ago

Australian Football Pakistan super league opens

6 minutes ago

Commissioner inaugurates newly installed dialysis ..

6 minutes ago

Plans afoot to promote tourist places in Khuzdar: ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.