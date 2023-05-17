UrduPoint.com

UN Unable To Verify Ukraine Intel Chief's Remarks On Assassinations In Russia - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The United Nations is unable to confirm the veracity of remarks made by Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov claiming responsibility for recent assassinations of public figures in Russia, but stands against all terrorist attacks and extrajudicial killings, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"There's no way to verify the claims that are made, but what I can tell you is that we stand firmly against all acts of terror and extrajudicial executions, wherever they may take place," Dujarric told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, the Russian mission to the UN said it had circulated a letter at the UN Security Council in connection with Budanov's remarks. Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia called them a "flagrant example of hate speech, Russophobia, and incitement to violence on the basis of nationality.

In an interview with Yahoo news earlier this month, Budanov when asked about US intelligence reportedly attributing the August car-bomb assassination of Daria Dugina to the Ukrainian government, asked not to "continue with that topic." He added that all he would comment on is that Ukrainian forces "have been killing Russians" and "will keep killing Russians anywhere on the face of this world until the complete victory of Ukraine."

In a YouTube interview published on Tuesday, Budanov admitted Kiev's involvement in recent assassinations of Russian public figures. He bragged that Ukraine had already "got to" many of them.

