UN Warns Lack of Humanitarian Access to Yemen Will Discourage Donors

The United Nations has issued a stern warning to Yemeni rivals that they must guarantee access to those in need or risk putting donors off giving money to relief operations, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the country told Sputnik

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The United Nations has issued a stern warning to Yemeni rivals that they must guarantee access to those in need or risk putting donors off giving money to relief operations, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the country told Sputnik.

"The conditions have to be in place, and if they're not, we can't work.

And of course this influences the decisions that donors take, this shapes the decisions they make about how much funding they will provide to Yemen," Lise Grande said.

She said the UN undersecretary for global humanitarian operations, Mark Lowcock, made this clear at the 2nd International Humanitarian Forum in Riyadh from March 1-2.

The Saudi capital plans to host an international Yemen pledging event on April 2, which the UN hopes will bring it more money to fund relief efforts in the war-torn country, where 80 percent of the population requires some kind of humanitarian assistance.