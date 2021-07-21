UNESCO Removes Liverpool From World Heritage List

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) UNESCO announced on Wednesday that the English city of Liverpool would no longer hold World Heritage status.

The city found its way onto the list in 2004. Later, it was added to the List of World Heritage in Danger due to concerns about the Liverpool Waters development project aimed at renovating the city's historic docklands. From the UN agency's point of view, however, the initiative was "detrimental to the site's authenticity and integrity."

"The World Heritage Committee, holding its 44th session in Fuzhou [city in China] and online, decided to delete the property 'Liverpool - Maritime Mercantile City' (UK) from the World Heritage List, due to the irreversible loss of attributes conveying the outstanding universal value of the property," UNESCO said in a statement.

Liverpool is not the first to be stripped of its World Heritage status. Oman's Arabian Oryx Sanctuary and the Elbe Valley in Dresden were also removed from the UNESCO list in 2007 and 2009, respectively.