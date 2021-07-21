UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNESCO Removes Liverpool From World Heritage List

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 09:30 PM

UNESCO Removes Liverpool From World Heritage List

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) UNESCO announced on Wednesday that the English city of Liverpool would no longer hold World Heritage status.

The city found its way onto the list in 2004. Later, it was added to the List of World Heritage in Danger due to concerns about the Liverpool Waters development project aimed at renovating the city's historic docklands. From the UN agency's point of view, however, the initiative was "detrimental to the site's authenticity and integrity."

"The World Heritage Committee, holding its 44th session in Fuzhou [city in China] and online, decided to delete the property 'Liverpool - Maritime Mercantile City' (UK) from the World Heritage List, due to the irreversible loss of attributes conveying the outstanding universal value of the property," UNESCO said in a statement.

Liverpool is not the first to be stripped of its World Heritage status. Oman's Arabian Oryx Sanctuary and the Elbe Valley in Dresden were also removed from the UNESCO list in 2007 and 2009, respectively.

Related Topics

World United Nations Oman Liverpool Fuzhou Dresden United Kingdom SITE From

Recent Stories

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

2 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

5 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

6 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

7 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

8 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.