Unexploded Missile Found in Kyrgyz House Near Conflict Zone on Tajik Border - Bishkek

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) An unexploded aircraft-launched missile has been found in a residential house in Kyrgyzstan near the conflict zone on the border with Tajikistan, the State Border Guard Service of Kyrgyzstan told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Today, we found an aircraft-launched missile in the Ortoboz area that hit the house of a resident of the Ortoboz settlement ... on April 29, 2021, during the shelling of ... the Batken region by Tajik servicemen from the air by a Mi-24 helicopter," the authority said.

The family living in the house did not sustain any injuries, as the missile did not explode, the border service said, adding that an investigation team is working on the scene.

Armed clashes over border demarcation broke out between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on Thursday. The shelling left dozens of people dead and injured on both sides before a truce was declared later that day. On Friday, armed clashes resumed but the two countries soon agreed to stop fire and pull troops and military hardware away from the border.