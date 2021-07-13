UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR Says In Dialogue With Vilnius Over Migrant Situation On Belarus-Lithuania Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 07:13 PM

UNHCR Says in Dialogue With Vilnius Over Migrant Situation on Belarus-Lithuania Border

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is in contact with the Lithuanian government over the unprecedented surge in unauthorized migrants arriving in the Baltic nation from Belarus, an agency representative told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is in contact with the Lithuanian government over the unprecedented surge in unauthorized migrants arriving in the Baltic nation from Belarus, an agency representative told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We have been in a continued dialogue with the Lithuanian authorities on different levels to discuss current challenges and offer support," the representative said.

The Lithuanian government is responding quickly to the situation and is working to ensure that arrivals have their basic humanitarian needs met, the UNHCR representative added.

Since the start of the year, more than 1,600 unauthorized migrants have entered Lithuania from Belarus, a 22-fold increase compared to the number registered in the whole of 2020, Ylva Johansson, the European commissioner for home affairs, said at a European Parliament committee meeting on Monday.

Lithuanian politicians and several leading European Union officials have accused the Belarusian government of facilitating the movement of migrants across the border with Lithuania as retaliation for the European Union's decision to impose political and economic sanctions on Minsk.

Speaking on Monday, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis accused Belarus of using migrants as a "political weapon" and expressed his hope that the EU would provide greater support to stem the flow of migrants.

Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, also said on Monday that the bloc may strengthen sanctions against Belarus following the latest developments.

The EU's border guard agency Frontex has announced that it will double staffing levels on the Lithuania-Belarus border as part of efforts to respond to the surge in unauthorized migration.

Related Topics

United Nations Parliament European Union Minsk Belarus Lithuania May Border 2020 From Government Refugee UNHCR Weapon

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding saves mothers from diseases, keeps b ..

13 seconds ago

No riverine flood situation: FFC

15 seconds ago

Armenia's Health Ministry Denies Reports on Mandat ..

16 seconds ago

Officers, journalists condole with Director Inform ..

20 seconds ago

Free Hepatitis screening camp organized in Nawabsh ..

5 minutes ago

Oslo seeks to rein in electric scooters

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.