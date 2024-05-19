'Unhinged,' 'crooked': Trump and Biden trade campaign trail barbs

Atlanta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Donald Trump launched another expletive-laced attack on Joe Biden as he addressed an influential gun group Saturday, while the incumbent president warned in the crucial swing state of Georgia that his "unhinged" challenger is a threat to US democracy.

Trump was in Dallas, Texas, where he received the endorsement of the politically powerful National Rifle Association.

In a rambling speech to thousands of NRA members, Trump said Biden is "the worst president in the history of our country by far" and branded the Democrat as "full of bullshit."

"You're fired, get out of here Joe!" he called out to laughter from the pro-gun crowd, telling them Biden was coming for their firearms.

Trump, who is fending off multiple criminal indictments for his unprecedented attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 election and was twice impeached as president, told the crowd Biden is "crooked" and a "threat to democracy."

If Biden were Republican, he would be "given the electric chair," Trump said.

Biden meanwhile was stumping in the key southern state of Georgia, which the Democrat narrowly won in 2020, as he sought support from African Americans -- a crucial element in his coalition.

"Our democracy is really on the line," Biden told supporters at Mary Mac's Tea Room, a Black-owned restaurant in Atlanta.

"My opponent's not a good loser. But he is a loser," Biden said to applause.

"He's not only obsessed with losing in 2020. He's clearly unhinged," Biden said, adding that something "snapped" in Trump after that election.

"Folks, Trump isn't running to lead America. He's running for revenge."

"We cannot let this man become president. Our children's future is at stake... We have to win this race, not for me but for America."

On Sunday Biden was due to address students at Morehouse College, a renowned historically Black university.