United Russia Ahead in State Duma Election With 46.11% - Election Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The United Russia ruling party is in the lead in the parliamentary election with 46.11 percent, according to data from the Russian Central Election Commission released after more than 50 percent of the ballots were counted.

The Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) is second with 21.4 percent. The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) is third with 8.

07 percent, while the "A Just Russia - For Truth" social-democratic party is fourth with 7.62 percent.

The New People party is also passing the necessary 5-percent threshold, with 5.97 percent.

United Russia is currently in the lead in 193 single-mandate Constituencies, according to the election commission. CPRF is ahead in 16 constituencies, while "A Just Russia - For Truth" is leading in eight single-mandate constituencies.