Unknown Gunmen Fire At Turkish Opposition Party Office In Istanbul - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Unknown Gunmen Fire at Turkish Opposition Party Office in Istanbul - Authorities

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Unknown gunmen opened fire on Friday at the Istanbul chapter of Turkey's opposition conservative Good Party, the mayor's office said.

"At 11 a.m. (8:00 GMT), it was reported that the building of the Good Party in Zeytinburnu district came under fire," the office said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Police found bullet holes in the building and the adjacent office block. An investigation was launched.

Good Party leader Meral Aksener laid the blame on Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan, telling him on social media to take back "the bullets that come at us.

"

President Erdogan and Aksener have long been engaged in a war of words, with the opposition lawmaker accusing supporters of Erdogan's AK Party of harassing her.

AK Party spokesman Omer Celik called Aksener's remarks regarding the incident "irresponsible and provocative" and said that the ruling party condemned the gun attack, which comes less than two months before the general election in the country.

