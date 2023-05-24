Unknown Gunmen Kill Mexican Journalist, Ex-Public Servant Ramirez in Puebla - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Mexican journalist and former municipal official Marco Aurelio Ramirez has been killed in an armed attack in the municipality of Tehuacan in the Mexican state of Puebla where he lived and worked, local media reported on Tuesday, citing police.

The attack occurred as Ramirez was leaving his home in his car in the Agua Blanca neighborhood in Tehuacan. He suffered serious gunshot wounds and died at the site, Mexico's newspaper El Universal reported.

Ramirez previously worked at Mexico's periodicals Central, Milenio, and El Sol de Puebla, specializing in what is known in Mexico as "nota roja," or "red news" from Spanish ” a type of journalism focusing on violence, crime, and natural disasters, the report said.

He hosted a radio program and had been publishing the Cuarto Poder local newspaper.

Ramirez's murder was the first murder of a journalist in Mexico in 2023.

A total of 36 journalists were killed in Mexico in 2019-2022 due to their professional activities, according to Article 19, an international human rights organization that defends and promotes freedom of expression and freedom of information.