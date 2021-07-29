UNSC Renews Mandate of Peacekeeping Mission in Cyprus Until January 2022 - Resolution

The UN Security Council on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution renewing the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) for another six months

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The UN Security Council on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution renewing the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) for another six months.

In the resolution submitted by the United Kingdom, the Security Council "expresses its full support for UNFICYP, and decides to extend its mandate for a further period ending on January 31, 2022."

The resolution also reiterates the July 20 Security Council's condemnation of the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leaders' announcement to reopen a section of Varosha.

In July, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is backed by Ankara, unilaterally demilitarized the UN-protected quarter of Varosha. Immediately after, the UN Security Council condemned the move saying it violated all previous United Nations resolutions on Cyprus.

Varosha - a demilitarized buffer zone that separates the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities on the island - has been closed to the public and deserted since the 1974 war.