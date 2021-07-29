UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC Renews Mandate Of Peacekeeping Mission In Cyprus Until January 2022 - Resolution

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 09:22 PM

UNSC Renews Mandate of Peacekeeping Mission in Cyprus Until January 2022 - Resolution

The UN Security Council on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution renewing the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) for another six months

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The UN Security Council on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution renewing the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) for another six months.

In the resolution submitted by the United Kingdom, the Security Council "expresses its full support for UNFICYP, and decides to extend its mandate for a further period ending on January 31, 2022."

The resolution also reiterates the July 20 Security Council's condemnation of the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leaders' announcement to reopen a section of Varosha.

In July, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is backed by Ankara, unilaterally demilitarized the UN-protected quarter of Varosha. Immediately after, the UN Security Council condemned the move saying it violated all previous United Nations resolutions on Cyprus.

Varosha - a demilitarized buffer zone that separates the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities on the island - has been closed to the public and deserted since the 1974 war.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Condemnation Ankara United Kingdom Cyprus January July All

Recent Stories

UAE pledges AED 367 million to support education o ..

41 minutes ago

Over 92,000 Americans Experience Power Outages Aft ..

16 minutes ago

Crackdown on kite flying continues

16 minutes ago

Spain closes 'genocide' case against W.Sahara lead ..

16 minutes ago

FIA arrests major sugar market broker involved in ..

18 minutes ago

AIDEP aims at expansion of auto industry : Tarin

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.