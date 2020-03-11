UNSC Stresses Need to Use Sanctions Against IS, Al-Qaeda Operating in Africa - Statement

The UN Security Council on Wednesday adopted a presidential statement highlighting the need for the comprehensive implementation of sanctions against fighters from the Islamic State (IS) and al-Qaeda terror groups (both banned in Russia) that operate in Africa

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The UN Security Council on Wednesday adopted a presidential statement highlighting the need for the comprehensive implementation of sanctions against fighters from the Islamic State (IS) and al-Qaeda terror groups (both banned in Russia) that operate in Africa.

"The Security Council recognizes the significant terrorist threat in Africa, and underlines the importance of prompt and effective the implementation of its resolutions related to the fight against terrorism, all sanctions measures against designated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with ISIL [IS]... al-Qaeda and their affiliates," the statement said.

The UN Security Council noted the growing threat posed by terrorism in Africa, especially in the Sahel, the Lake Chad Basin and the Horn of Africa regions, and expressed deep concern about the undermining impact of terrorist attacks on peace and security of the continent.

The members of the council said that the threat posed by foreign fighters returning from conflict zones to their countries of origin raises particular concern and called on nations to provide support to Africa in addressing it.

Additionally, the international community should mobilize resources and expertise to enhance the capacity of African countries in countering terrorism. These resources include the sharing of information and good practices, raising public awareness and strengthening global cooperation mechanisms.

The underlying conditions favorable to the spread of terrorism in Africa should also be addressed, the statement said. This includes ensuring national recovery and reconstruction, improving good governance, facilitating socio-economic development through job creation, as well as providing education and medical services for the promotion of the well-being of people in Africa.