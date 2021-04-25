UPDATE 2 - Oil Tanker Catches Fire Off Syrian Shore After Suspected Drone Strike - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 02:00 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) A fire that broke out Saturday aboard an oil tanker off the Syrian coast was caused by a drone strike, Syrian state media said.

The vessel was stationed near the Mediterranean port city of Baniyas in the northwestern Tartous region. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze.

The SANA news agency cited the Syrian oil ministry as saying that the strike appeared to have been launched from the Lebanese waters.

A Lebanese news channel, Al-Mayadeen, cited sources as saying that the Syrian government believed that the drone was Israeli.

It also said the tanker belonged to Syria.

An Iranian news channel, Al-Alam, said that the ship was struck by two rockets. One brushed and slightly damaged its bow, while the other hit the deck. No casualties were reported.

The Israeli military has declined to comment on foreign media reports.

Syria has repeatedly accused Israel of launching air attacks on its assets. Israel has reportedly been targeting tankers shipping oil to Syria from Iran.

