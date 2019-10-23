MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) At least 27 people were detained during the Monday protests in Bolivia, in the aftermath of the presidential election, the country's Public Prosecutor's Office announced.

"... the Public Prosecutor's Office has 13 cases opened and 27 people have been apprehended in different parts of the country, including Pando, Oruro and Tarija," Bolivia's Prosecutor's Office said in a late Tuesday statement.

According to the release, investigations are underway into vandalism actions that have led to the destruction of public and private property and have put the lives of people at risk.

The Bolivian Supreme Electoral Tribunal announced late on Monday that with 95.43 percent of the votes counted, incumbent President Evo Morales had 46.86 percent, while his opponent Carlos Mesa had 36.72 percent of the votes, leaving Bolivia's current president with a 10.

13 percent margin.

To win in the first round of the presidential election in Bolivia, a candidate needs to get more than 50 percent of the votes, or, as an alternative, at least 40 percent with a margin of 10 percent from the closest opponent.

Preliminary results released on Sunday showed that there would be a second round of elections.

Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro has accepted the Bolivian government's invitation to carry out an audit of the presidential election in the country, amid controversies over the results.

Vice President of Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Antonio Costas, submitted a resignation letter on Tuesday, saying that he had nothing to do with the delay in the publication of election results by the Electoral Preliminary Results Transmission System (TREP).